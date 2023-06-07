Ergo (ERG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $313,521.61

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00004758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $88.09 million and $313,521.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,113,582 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

