Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.