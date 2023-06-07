Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.35.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBLP)
