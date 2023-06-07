Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG) Insider Joseph Ganim Acquires 15,497 Shares

Eumundi Group Limited (ASX:EBG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Ganim bought 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$17,821.55 ($11,802.35).

Joseph Ganim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Ganim bought 326,956 shares of Eumundi Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$378,942.00 ($250,954.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About Eumundi Group

Eumundi Group Limited engages in the hotel operation and property investment businesses in Australia. The company's Hotel Operations segment owns and operates public hotels with bar, bistro, and gaming facilities; and conducts commercial and retail liquor sales through owned and leased premises.

