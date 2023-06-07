Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $740.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $740.00 and last traded at $733.80, with a volume of 4149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $733.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.55.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.
