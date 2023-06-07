Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 703,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,041. The firm has a market cap of $635.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,500 shares of company stock worth $300,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

