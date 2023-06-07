Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $183,408.09 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,430,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,650,896.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.
- On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.
- On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.
- On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.
- On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.
- On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 3,817,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.