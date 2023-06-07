Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $183,408.09 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $183,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,430,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,650,896.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $177,603.33.

On Thursday, May 25th, Artur Bergman sold 3,200 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $48,544.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Artur Bergman sold 13,706 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $180,508.02.

On Monday, April 24th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85.

On Monday, April 17th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77.

On Monday, April 10th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $172,803.24.

On Monday, April 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $187,091.88.

On Monday, March 27th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $181,622.01.

On Monday, March 20th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $170,905.53.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 3,817,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.