FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Down 4.6%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.84. 236,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 924,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Trading Down 11.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,883 shares of company stock worth $1,465,928 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.