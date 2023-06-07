Financial Contrast: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and NU (NYSE:NU)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.3, suggesting that its stock price is 6,830% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming 990.27% -12.22% -10.82% NU -3.21% 6.73% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 2 3 0 2.60 NU 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Streaming and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 222.38%. NU has a consensus price target of $6.51, suggesting a potential downside of 8.64%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than NU.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and NU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 430.00 -$12.90 million $0.80 1.71 NU $4.79 billion 6.99 -$364.58 million ($0.04) -178.25

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.