Financial Contrast: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) vs. CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Eastern has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Eastern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Eastern pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastern and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 3.43% 8.57% 3.99% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastern and CompX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $282.75 million 0.36 $12.30 million $1.56 10.57 CompX International $165.66 million 1.41 $20.87 million $1.78 10.68

CompX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastern. Eastern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompX International beats Eastern on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS. The company was founded by Eben Tuttle in October 1858 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

