First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.39. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFNW shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

