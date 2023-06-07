First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 107,019 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,019 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $153,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,573,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,261. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

