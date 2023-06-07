First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $144,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.83. 2,543,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,305. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

