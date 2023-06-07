First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $232,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. 1,601,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

