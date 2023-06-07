First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,325 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Eaton worth $330,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.02. 1,118,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

