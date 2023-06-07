First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $204.79 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $204,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock worth $23,127,288. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.49. The stock had a trading volume of 593,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,045. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

