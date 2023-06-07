First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $215.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,542 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $215,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,902. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

