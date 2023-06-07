First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 688,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $251,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.34. The stock has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

