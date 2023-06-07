First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 544,032 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $518,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.98. 430,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $266.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

