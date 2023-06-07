First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Broadcom worth $477,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $795.29. 1,403,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

