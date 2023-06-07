First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 192,189 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192,189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $278,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $381.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,193,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,552,402. The firm has a market cap of $942.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

