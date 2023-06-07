First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 67,359 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,359 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $392,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 91,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080,520. The stock has a market cap of $439.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

