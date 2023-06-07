First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.29 and last traded at $99.43. 2,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,546.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,126.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

