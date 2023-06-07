First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.29 and last traded at $99.43. 2,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
