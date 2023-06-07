First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.76

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 37806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
