First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.76

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.75, with a volume of 37806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

