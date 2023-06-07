First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Lessened by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 232,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,302. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.