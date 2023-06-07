First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 11,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 3,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.12% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

