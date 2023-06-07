First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,401,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,390 shares.The stock last traded at $39.48 and had previously closed at $39.63.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,090,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2,679.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,152,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,198,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,952,000 after purchasing an additional 919,350 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 2,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 821,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 783,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 663.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 863,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 750,200 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.