First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

First US Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Featured Stories

