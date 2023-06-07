Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 12.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Fiserv worth $59,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,736,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,375. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

