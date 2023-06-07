Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.31-$5.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.22.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

