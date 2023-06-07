FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 88,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 126,651 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.79.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

