Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Trading Down 5.7%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 5,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.