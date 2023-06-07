Forefront Analytics LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,191 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

