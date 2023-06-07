Forefront Analytics LLC Invests $279,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 2,268,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

