Forefront Analytics LLC Invests $352,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,441. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

