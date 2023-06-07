Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 1.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.