Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 39,300 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Price Performance

Shares of MREO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 2,815,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

