Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.34. 570,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,328. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $496.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.17 and a 200 day moving average of $359.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.