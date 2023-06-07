Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,328,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,132,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,691 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,724,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,020,341,000 after acquiring an additional 113,765 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,389,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE V traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $419.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average is $221.98.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.