Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,169 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

