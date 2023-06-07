Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 11,474 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 5,064,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

