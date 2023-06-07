Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fortis Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $195.13. 480,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

