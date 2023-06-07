Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Acquired by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF makes up 2.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned 2.48% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

FLKR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. 196,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $310.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.04.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

