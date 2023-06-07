Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 363,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 166,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

