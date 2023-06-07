Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,486,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the previous session’s volume of 131,321 shares.The stock last traded at $21.33 and had previously closed at $21.43.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

