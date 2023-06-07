Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Shares Down 0.6%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

Get Freedom Day Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.