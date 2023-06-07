Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Increased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 545.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,161 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 10,892,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804,414. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

