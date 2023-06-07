Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Snap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 19.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,320,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $539,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.