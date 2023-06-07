Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,420. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.