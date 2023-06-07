Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after acquiring an additional 91,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.93. 155,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,930. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $318.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.56. The company has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

