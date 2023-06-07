Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 10,649 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. 1,147,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,428. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

